Profund Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.42 and a 200-day moving average of $251.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

