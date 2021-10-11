Profund Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $31.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.