Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

