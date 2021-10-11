Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 609 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. 737,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,359,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

