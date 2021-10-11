Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE O traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,266. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

