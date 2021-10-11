Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 822.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. 79,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,435. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.