Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $857.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,181. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $896.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

