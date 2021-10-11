Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $156.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

