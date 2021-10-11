Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 808 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Newfleet Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 774,436 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.93. 28,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

