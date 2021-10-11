ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,342 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

AMC stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

