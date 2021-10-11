ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,815 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

