ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

