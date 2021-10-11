ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in The Kroger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

