ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,056 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

