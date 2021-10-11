ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,805 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

