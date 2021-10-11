ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $22,972,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $16,582,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $7,045,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $6,796,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $127.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $152.88.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

