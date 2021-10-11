Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances along with opportunistic acquisitions, the company remains well-positioned for growth in the future. The company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which, it will keep enhancing shareholder value, going forward. However, the near-zero interest rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is anticipated to continue to put pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating expenses might hamper the bottom line. Uncertainty about the performance of the mortgage banking business makes us apprehensive.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

