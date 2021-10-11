Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,764 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

PRU opened at GBX 1,501.50 ($19.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,465.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,471.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

