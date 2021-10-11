Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 7,966 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.