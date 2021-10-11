Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.32 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

