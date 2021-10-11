Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

