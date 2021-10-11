Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE FIX opened at $78.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

