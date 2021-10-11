Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 417,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KSA opened at $42.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

