Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.87 ($133.97).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75. Puma has a 1-year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.15.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.