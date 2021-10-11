Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) vs. Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Head to Head Survey

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) and Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Purple Biotech and Orphazyme A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orphazyme A/S 2 1 0 0 1.33

Orphazyme A/S has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.85%. Given Orphazyme A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orphazyme A/S is more favorable than Purple Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and Orphazyme A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A N/A N/A Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Orphazyme A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Purple Biotech and Orphazyme A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech $1.00 million 115.18 -$28.00 million ($1.08) -4.11 Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A -$97.01 million ($3.42) -1.12

Purple Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Orphazyme A/S. Purple Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orphazyme A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats Orphazyme A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development. The Pain & Hypertension segment includes Consensi, a combination drug for the simultaneous treatment of two clinical conditions, pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension (high blood pressure), which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Paul Waymack on August 12, 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Inclusion Body Myositis, and Gaucher disease. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

