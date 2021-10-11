Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.50 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $328.54 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $217.67 and a 52 week high of $362.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.85. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,898,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

