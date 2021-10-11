Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Increased by Analyst

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SBOW opened at $29.47 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

