Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Lessened by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,354 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

QRVO opened at $165.83 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.