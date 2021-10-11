Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,318,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.08% of Qorvo worth $2,410,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $165.83 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

