QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $96,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

