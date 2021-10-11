QS Investors LLC Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.79 on Monday, reaching $792.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $735.62 and its 200-day moving average is $681.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

