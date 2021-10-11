QS Investors LLC Has $23.39 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,251 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,749. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

