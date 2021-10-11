QS Investors LLC Sells 18,076 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.41. 10,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $303.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

