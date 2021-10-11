QS Investors LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $766,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

IVV stock opened at $439.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

