Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,143 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $422.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

