Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,143 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $422.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.
Teledyne Technologies Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.