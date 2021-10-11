Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.46 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Globe Life by 65.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 71.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

