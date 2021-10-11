Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.52 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,523 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after buying an additional 111,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

