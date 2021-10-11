Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.25 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equifax by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $258.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.18. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.14.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.