Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 46,043 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $167.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

