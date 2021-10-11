Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 498,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 619,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 831,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 566,105 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.18 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

