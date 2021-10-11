Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,128 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

