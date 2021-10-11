RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

