Randall D. Keys Purchases 10,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.99 on Monday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

