Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.60.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.