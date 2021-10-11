Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF opened at $96.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $97.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.