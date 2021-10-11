Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $513.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

