Raze Network Price Tops $0.12 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $457,589.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00060838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00123775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,337.87 or 0.99909361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.06 or 0.06145789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

