Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DouYu International (DOYU)

10/4/2021 – DouYu International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. "

9/28/2021 – DouYu International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – DouYu International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – DouYu International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – DouYu International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – DouYu International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – DouYu International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. 5,186,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,499. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DouYu International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DouYu International by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 348,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $4,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

