Reviewing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -2.57% -1.76% -0.85% Whitestone REIT 8.84% 2.53% 0.83%

57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Americold Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 1 2 4 0 2.43 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.23%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.99 billion 3.69 $24.54 million $1.29 21.81 Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.57 $6.03 million $0.93 10.58

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Americold Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment involves in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.