Reviewing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Energy and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $12.34, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Vermilion Energy 61.81% -10.13% -2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 2.12 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -10.73

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

